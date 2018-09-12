Wednesday Morning News – September 12

Sep 12, 2018 @ 07:55

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.

Marine Weather – Strong wind warning in effect.Wind south 20 knots diminishing to south 15 this morning and to southeast 10 early this evening. Wind increasing to south 15 overnight then backing to southeast 15 Thursday afternoon. Waves one and one half metres subsiding to one half to one metre near noon and to one half metre or less this evening. Waves building to one half to one metre Thursday morning.

News Tidbits – There is a possibility of a postal strike or lockout if no agreements are reached by September 26th. 93.8 per cent of urban letter and parcel carriers and 95.9 per cent of rural and suburban members have said that they support strike action.

The two sides have been negotiating separate contracts for urban and rural employees since late last year without success.

