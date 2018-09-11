Breaking News

Corporate Planning Committee Meeting Tonight – September 11

Sep 11, 2018 @ 08:05

The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa will be holding a Corporate Planning Committee Meeting Agenda this evening, Tuesday, September 11, 2018 in Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m. The agenda is as follows:

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
  2. REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
    1. Approval of Agenda
  3. ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
  4. DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
  5. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
    1. Approval of Minutes – Corporate Planning Committee, Tuesday, June 12, 2018
  1. OLD BUSINESS
    1. Superior Children’s Centre – Request for Extension for Transferred Transit Passes
    2. North Algoma Health System Collaborative – Request for Municipal Representative
  2. NEW BUSINESS
    1. Township of Georgian Bay – Municipal Authority Over Landfill Sites
    2. Algoma Public Health – Algoma Community Health Profile
    3. Ms. J. Griffith – Resign from the Wawa Police Services Board
    4. Staff Memorandum – Aging Parkland Recreation Structures
    5. Alex Patterson 2018-09: Report for the Months of June to August 2018
    6. Cory Stainthorpe 2018-01: Compliance Audit Committee
    7. Cory Stainthorpe 2018-12: Report for the Months June to August 2018
    8. Kevin Sabourin 2018-01: Naloxone Program
    9. Kevin Sabourin 2018-02: New Regulations – Fire Protection and Prevention Act
    10. Letter Re: Wawa Lake Beachfront Development Project
    11. Letter Re: Request for Refund – Marina Fees
  3. IN-CAMERA SESSION
    1. Moving onto “In-Camera Session”
    2. Legal Issue (1 Item): Offer to Purchase Property – a proposed or pending acquisition or disposition of land by the municipality or local board (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (c))
    3. Personal Issue (1 Item) Staffing Issue – personal matters about an identifiable individual, including municipal or local board employees (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (b))
  4. NEXT MEETING DATE
  5. MEETING CLOSE
    1. Close of Meeting

