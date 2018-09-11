Corporate Planning Committee Meeting Tonight – September 11

Sep 11, 2018 @ 08:05
The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa will be holding a Corporate Planning Committee Meeting Agenda this evening, Tuesday, September 11, 2018 in Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m. The agenda is as follows:
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- Approval of Agenda
- ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES
- Approval of Minutes – Corporate Planning Committee, Tuesday, June 12, 2018
- OLD BUSINESS
- Superior Children’s Centre – Request for Extension for Transferred Transit Passes
- North Algoma Health System Collaborative – Request for Municipal Representative
- NEW BUSINESS
- Township of Georgian Bay – Municipal Authority Over Landfill Sites
- Algoma Public Health – Algoma Community Health Profile
- Ms. J. Griffith – Resign from the Wawa Police Services Board
- Staff Memorandum – Aging Parkland Recreation Structures
- Alex Patterson 2018-09: Report for the Months of June to August 2018
- Cory Stainthorpe 2018-01: Compliance Audit Committee
- Cory Stainthorpe 2018-12: Report for the Months June to August 2018
- Kevin Sabourin 2018-01: Naloxone Program
- Kevin Sabourin 2018-02: New Regulations – Fire Protection and Prevention Act
- Letter Re: Wawa Lake Beachfront Development Project
- Letter Re: Request for Refund – Marina Fees
- IN-CAMERA SESSION
- Moving onto “In-Camera Session”
- Legal Issue (1 Item): Offer to Purchase Property – a proposed or pending acquisition or disposition of land by the municipality or local board (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (c))
- Personal Issue (1 Item) Staffing Issue – personal matters about an identifiable individual, including municipal or local board employees (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (b))
- NEXT MEETING DATE
- MEETING CLOSE
- Close of Meeting