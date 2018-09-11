Corporate Planning Committee Meeting Tonight – September 11

Sep 11, 2018 @ 08:05

The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa will be holding a Corporate Planning Committee Meeting Agenda this evening, Tuesday, September 11, 2018 in Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m. The agenda is as follows:

CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA Approval of Agenda ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF APPROVAL OF MINUTES Approval of Minutes – Corporate Planning Committee, Tuesday, June 12, 2018