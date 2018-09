Weather – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Marine Weather – Wind south 15 knots diminishing to south 10 early this morning then increasing to south 15 near midnight. Wind backing to southeast 15 Tuesday. Today Tonight and Tuesday.Waves one half to one metre subsiding to one half metre this morning.