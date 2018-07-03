North Bay OPP investigate Drowning – Victim Identified

Jul 3, 2018 @ 08:56

On July 1, 2018, at approximately 3:10 p.m. members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North Bay Detachment Marine Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU), Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) and Aviation Services as well as the West Nipissing Police Service (WNPS), West Nipissing Fire Service and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a possible drowning on the Sturgeon River in the Municipality of West Nipissing, Ontario.

A male was observed sitting on a chair on a wooden raft when the chair broke and the male fell into the river.

On July 2, 2018 at approximately 2:00 p.m. the OPP recovered a body in the Sturgeon River confirmed to be the same male that fell from the raft. The deceased has been identified as Marcel Joseph MORIN, 57 years of age, from West Nipissing, Ontario.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS).

A post-mortem examination of the deceased is scheduled for Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

