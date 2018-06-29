Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf Scores – June 28

(93 Players)

1st FLIGHT: Dave Castonguay, Gilbert Bouchard, Michel Lemoyne-6 under par 30

2nd FLIGHT: James Morden, Al MacDonald- 3 under par 33

3rdFLIGHT: Wayne Rahn, Peter Russ, Tim Lesarge- 1 under par 35

4th FLIGHT: Craig Spooner, Bernie Erechook- 1 under par 35

5th FLIGHT: Mark McRae, Paul Vachon, Roland Lachapelle- even par 36

6th FLIGHT: Gary Trudeau, Spike SPreng, Jeff McMurdo- 3 over par 39

7th FLIGHT: Raymond Duchesne, Jean Meloche, Serge Paquette- 6 over par 42

 

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole#1: Tom Terris

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Michel Lemoyne

Wawa Motor Inn-$25. Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: (CARRY OVER)

Brokerlink Insurance $20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Francis Dechamplain

Canadian Tire $25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Michel Lemoyne

Viking Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole #6: Paul Weaver

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Mike Belanger

Men’s Night-$10-Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Bill Carruthers

Men’s Night $10. Cash Prize Men’s Night Longest Drive Hole#9: Dimitri Levesque

Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Jeff Amos

Winner: Driving Range Voucher: David Marshall

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Chris Buckell

Winner of Cash Draw for $47.00-Claude Samson

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7-($2,714.00)-NO WINNER- Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club

25 Foot Putt ($290.00)-4 PUTTERS:

Scott Carruthers, Michel Lemoyne, Gilbert Bouchard, Max Houde- (No Winner)

Trivia Question: Where is a Stimpmeter used on the Golf Course? Answer: (On the Green) Winner: Marianne Mitrikas

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409. No Tournaments this weekend so get down and golf. HAPPY CANADA DAY TO EVERYONE!!

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2018 season!! Without their support Men’s Night Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

