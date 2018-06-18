Hwy 11 CLOSED – (50kms east of Hearst) UPDATE 12:25 p.m.

Jun 18, 2018 @ 12:25

On June 17, 2018, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Hearst officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), as well as the Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a motor vehicle collision where the driver of the passenger vehicle had died.

The deceased has been identified as Shawn GRONDIN, 19 years of age, of Schumacher, Ontario.

No other injuries have been reported.

To allow proper investigation, police closed Highway 11 between Hearst, Ontario and Kapuskasing, Ontario, for several hours.

Highway 11 reopened at approximately 9:00 p.m. on June 17, 2018.

A post mortem examination has been scheduled for June 19, 2018.

Jun 17, 2018 @ 20:53

The highway has been reopened.

Jun 17, 2018 @ 14:55

The collision occurred in Eilber Township, East of the Village of Mattice, Ontario.

Highway 11 is closed because of a collision between Mattice and Opasatika, 50kms east of Hearst. There is no indication of when the highway will reopen.