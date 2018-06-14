Thursday Morning News – June 14

Weather – Clearing early this morning. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.

Marine – Wind northwest 10 knots becoming light early this morning then becoming southeast 10 near midnight. Wind increasing to southeast 15 near noon Friday. Waves one metre subsiding to one-half metre or less early this morning. Chance of showers Friday afternoon and evening with a risk of thunderstorms.

News Tidbits – Time to start thinking of the extra items in your household that could find a new home. Saturday will be the last day for Community Recycling. Put your recyclable items (still working) out by the curb Saturday morning until 8 p.m. that night. Send a photo to brenda @ wawa-news.com and/or a description of all your items, and hopefully by 8 p.m. it will all magically disappear!