LDHC Foundation Summer Wine Tasting Event to feature two Northern Ontario craft beers

Jun 7, 2018 @ 13:54

The LDHC Foundation Summer Wine Tasting Event will feature two Northern Ontario craft beers this year along with 5 wines from around the world.  Northern Logger and 350 Ale from Sleeping Giant Brewing Company in Thunder Bay will be available for tasting and purchase.

 

Located on the largest fresh water lake in the world, Sleeping Giant Brewing Company’s craft beers are inspired by Lake Superior and the northern wildness with its rich Canadian heritage. The brewery is just a few minutes from Canada Malting Co., meaning both the water and malt is sourced locally.

 

Since 2012, after much experimenting, tasting and testing, the craft brewery began preparing its magic through carefully considered recipes. Sleeping Giant Brewing Company produces a distinctive line-up of easy drinking, full-flavoured beer with the perfect balance of deliciousness, attitude and northern provenance.

 

Plan to get your tickets early for this great event. They are available at the LDHC Admitting Desk.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at foundation@ldhc.com.

 

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

 

 

About LDHC Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs, it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment. Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.

