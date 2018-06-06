Happenings at Wawa First United – June 6

Jun 6, 2018 @ 08:33

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926

Sunday, June 10 – There will be NO Morning Worship at First United. The Congregation is travelling to St. John’s U.C. in Marathon. We will join other Northern United Churches to attend Morning Worship at 11:00 a.m.

Christ encourages us, God secures us and the Holy Spirit inspires us.