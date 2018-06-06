Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – June 6

Jun 6, 2018 @ 08:33
The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926
Sunday, June 10 – There will be NO Morning Worship at First United.  The Congregation is travelling to  St. John’s U.C. in Marathon. We will join other Northern United Churches to attend  Morning Worship at 11:00 a.m.
Christ encourages us, God secures us and the Holy Spirit inspires us.

