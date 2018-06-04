Sault College Receives Support from TD Bank Group for new bursary supporting Indigenous students

Jun 4, 2018 @ 14:28

Sault College is honoured to announce that TD Bank Group is investing in the education of its students through a new bursary that will support Indigenous students pursuing post-secondary studies at the College. Over a two year period, TD will donate $50,000 to the College to offer up to $2,000 to Indigenous students who meet eligibility requirements and are returning for a second or final year of their studies.

“Sault College is proud to have the support of TD to offer our Indigenous students financial assistance while they pursue a post-secondary education at our College,” Dr. Ron Common, President, Sault College. “Access to higher education is a significant priority for our College and this donation further reinforces this important value and complements Sault College’s commitment to Indigenous Studies and our Indigenous students. Many students will benefit from this donation and we’re tremendously grateful that TD has chosen to support our Indigenous students as they pursue their post-secondary education.”

“TD is proud of its long history supporting Indigenous people and strives to build lasting success within the communities where we operate. Strong Indigenous communities make a strong Canada. That’s why TD supports the education of Indigenous students and the conditions for them to succeed with confidence. Through The Ready Commitment, our new corporate citizenship platform, we help improve financial security and open doors to a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow for all,” said Andrea Barrack, Vice President, Global Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group.

This bursary will be available to students beginning in the 2018-19 academic year. It is expected that this donation will support up to 50 students over a two to five year period.

SOURCE – Sault College