Monday Morning News – June 4

Weather – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.

Marine – Strong wind warning in effect.Wind northwest 20 knots diminishing to northwest 15 early this evening. Wind northwest 15 Tuesday. Waves 2 metres subsiding to one this evening.

News Tidbits – Check your LottoMax tickets. Three Lotto Max tickets sold in Sault Ste. Marie and area won $2 million in Friday’s draw. One ticket sold in the Sault area won $1 million in a Maxmillions draw, and two tickets won $500,000 each in separate Maxmillions draws. ‘Sault Ste. Marie and Area’ is defined as Wawa to Elliot Lake by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming.