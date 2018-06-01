Remarks by the Prime Minister of Canada on steel & aluminum tariffs imposed by the US

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today (May 31, 2018) delivered the following remarks in response to the decision by the United States to impose tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium:

Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us.

Today we find ourselves the target of punitive tariffs on Canadian aluminium and steel, under the pretext of a 232 national security provision.

Let me be clear: These tariffs are totally unacceptable.

For 150 years, Canada has been America’s most steadfast ally.

Canadians have served alongside Americans in two world wars and in Korea.

From the beaches of Normandy to the mountains of Afghanistan, we have fought and died together.

Canadian personnel are serving alongside Americans at this very moment. We are partners in NORAD, NATO, and around the world.

We came to America’s aid after 9/11 – as Americans have come to our aid in the past.

We are fighting together against Daesh in Northern Iraq.

The numbers are clear: The United States has a $2 billion US dollars surplus in steel trade with Canada – and Canada buys more American steel than any other country in the world, half of U.S. steel exports.

Canada is a secure supplier of aluminum and steel to the U.S. defence industry, putting aluminum in American planes and steel in American tanks.

That Canada could be considered a national security threat to the United States is inconceivable.

These tariffs will harm industry and workers on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border, disrupting linked supply chains that have made North American steel and aluminum more competitive around the world.

Beyond that, these tariffs are an affront to the long-standing security partnership between Canada and the United States, and in particular, to the thousands of Canadians who have fought and died alongside American comrades-in-arms.

The ties of commerce, friendship and, in many cases, family between Americans and Canadians are undiminished – indeed, they have never been stronger.

The Government of Canada is confident that shared values, geography and common interests will ultimately overcome protectionism.

As we have consistently said, we will always protect Canadian workers and Canadian interests.

Minister Freeland is here to outline retaliatory measures (listed below). This morning, I called the Opposition leaders to notify them of our response.

In closing, I want to be very clear about one thing: Americans remain our partners, friends, and allies. This is not about the American people. We have to believe that at some point their common sense will prevail.

But we see no sign of that in this action today by the US administration.

Notice of intent to impose countermeasures action against the United States in response to tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum products

Background

On May 31, 2018, the United States (U.S.) announced the imposition of tariffs on imports of certain steel and aluminum products from Canada (at the rates of 25% and 10%, respectively).

In response to these measures, Canada intends to impose surtaxes or similar trade-restrictive countermeasures against up to C$16.6 billion in imports of steel, aluminum, and other products from the U.S., representing the value of 2017 Canadian exports affected by the U.S. measures. The Government is also considering whether additional measures may be required.

Scope of countermeasures

The products subject to countermeasures will be drawn from those listed in Tables 1 and 2 below. Goods selected from Table 1 will be subject to a 25 per cent surtax or similar trade-restrictive measures. Goods selected from Table 2 will be subject to a 10 per cent surtax or similar trade-restrictive measures.

These countermeasures will only apply to goods originating from the U.S., which shall be considered as those goods eligible to be marked as a good of the U.S. in accordance with the Determination of Country of Origin for the Purposes of Marking Goods (NAFTA Countries) Regulations.

These countermeasures will take effect on July 1, 2018 and will remain in place until the U.S. eliminates its trade-restrictive measures against Canada. The countermeasures will not apply to U.S. goods that are in transit to Canada on the day on which these countermeasures come into force.

The list of products outlined at the heading, subheading or tariff item level in Tables 1 and 2 should be read in conjunction with the Schedule to Canada’s Customs Tariff.

Comments

Written comments should be provided no later than June 15, 2018. Submissions, at a minimum, should include the following information:

Canadian company/industry association name, address, telephone number, and contact person. Relevant eight-digit tariff item(s) and description of the goods of particular interest. Reasons for the expressed support for, or concern with, the proposed countermeasures, including detailed information substantiating any expected beneficial or adverse impact. If the concern is expressed with respect to the proposed countermeasures for one or more eight-digit tariff item(s), please provide views on ways to alleviate such concerns. Please identify if the information provided in the submissions is commercially sensitive.

Address for comments

Comments and general inquiries should be sent to the following address: International Trade Policy Division (U.S. 232 Retaliation Consultations), Department of Finance, James Michael Flaherty Building, 14th Floor,

90 Elgin Street, Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0G5, 613-369-4024 (fax), (email).

