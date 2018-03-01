Wynne’s Statement on Steel and Aluminium Tariffs

Mar 1, 2018 @ 19:19

Premier Kathleen Wynne released the following statement today:

“I am very concerned by President Trump’s announcement today that the U.S. government will introduce tariffs next week on steel and aluminum imports.

Any tariff measures that include steel or aluminum from Ontario could have serious negative impacts on workers and businesses on both sides of the border.

Any suggestion that Ontario-made steel or aluminum constitutes a ‘national security threat’ to the U.S. is false. Canada and the U.S. are key allies and partners, and are integral to each other’s national security.

I am fully engaged in advocating for Ontario workers and businesses on this issue, both directly with the U.S. government, and in close collaboration with the efforts being made by the Government of Canada. I am asking my federal colleagues to continue to aggressively explore all options to protect Ontario’s workers and industry.

I will always stand up for Ontario’s workers, and for free and fair trade that benefits workers in both Ontario and the U.S.”