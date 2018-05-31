Protest Activities prevent flow of traffic to Lac des Illes Mine

May 31, 2018 @ 20:37

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising motorists to be aware of a traffic disruption when travelling on the private access road to Lac Des Iles Mine. Lac Des Iles Mine is located approximately 112 kilometres north of Thunder Bay on Highway 527.

Protest activities have prevented the flow of traffic on the private access road to the Lac des Illes Mine.

The OPP is working with those who have organized the protest to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity to exercise their lawful rights and to ensure public safety and order.

Media release issued at 8:20 p.m., May 31st