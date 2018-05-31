A Message of Thanks from the Hospital Foundation

May 31, 2018 @ 13:29

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all donors who contributed to the Foundation’s “Spring Ahead to Better Health Care” campaign. A total of $2680.70 was donated through this campaign. Generous hearts do prevail in the communities that the Lady Dunn Health Centre serves.

Net proceeds will aid in the purchase of two IV pumps and an ECG machine to be used throughout the hospital. Thank you for your generous support of the fundraising efforts to enhance health care in your local hospital.

The Foundation is looking forward to hosting a wonderful “Summertime” Wine Tasting Event on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at foundation@ldhc.com.

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.