Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Marine – Wind southeast 15 knots diminishing to west 10 Thursday morning then becoming light Thursday evening. Waves one half to one metre subsiding to one half metre or less Thursday morning.

News Tidbits – Today is the first day of the Wawa Wood Heat Tradeshow at the MMCC!