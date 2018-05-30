The Mixing Spoon to hold first cooking session

The Mixing Spoon is ready to hold their first cooking session. It will be held June 13th at 6:30 PM at Michipicoten High School.

The Mixing Spoon is a space where members of the community can come together and prepare a meal, regardless of socioeconomic status or cooking abilities. Our goal is to provide both meals free of cost and participants the skills to prepare these nutritious meals. Participants are welcome to enjoy the meal together or take it home to enjoy with their families.