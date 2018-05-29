Tuesday Morning – May 29

May 29, 2018 @ 07:45

Weather – Mainly sunny. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Marine – Strong wind warning in effect.Wind northeast 15 knots increasing to southeast 20 this morning. Wind southeast 20 tonight and Wednesday. Waves one half metre or less building to one near noon.

Forest Fire – There is one active forest fire in the Northeast Region, Chapleau fire number 4 approximately 25 km northwest of Foleyet, is under control at 5 hectares. The forest fire hazard is generally low to moderate across the Northeast Region.

Restricted Fire Zone remains in place for Northwest Region

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (OMNRF) has declared a Restricted Fire Zone in the Districts of Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and the southern portion of the Red Lake, Thunder Bay and Sioux Lookout Districts and along the north shore of Lake Superior in the Nipigon District.

News Tidbits – The Sault’s Memorial Gardens have a new corporate name. GFL Memorial Gardens will take effect August 1, 2018 and hold for 10 years (naming, advertising and sponsorship). In return, SSM will get $75,000 a year for 10 years and a 50% discount on all waste and recycling containers.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has apologiezed for “the loss of stability, of families, of love” experienced as a result of the Sixties Scoop where thousands of Indigenous children were taken from their homes and placed with non-Indigenous families.

The search for MH370 ends today. The search for the downed aircraft has been unsuccessful after four years.