Rock Island Presents – Dinner & Lindsey Walker

May 28, 2018 @ 18:30

Lindsey Walker is embarking on her most ambitious solo tour to date – 15 dates, 19 days, over 11,ooo kms playing in Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec. Tuesday night she will play at the Gore Street Cafe in Sault Ste. Marie, and Wednesday night you can enjoy a lovely dinner and concert with Lindsey at Rock Island Lodge.

Lindsey is celebrating her lastest album “this desolate bliss”. A wonderful artist, she has several albums, and has travelled extensively sharing her music. Songwriter, traveller, and lover of all creatures; this sincere, effervescent performer wants to share her bliss with you.

The dinner Menu is Garlic Bread with Caesar Salad, traditional Meat Lasagna and Rosemary-Garlic Chicken with a Seasonal Veggie Medley. Dessert is Dulce de Leche Brownies with Fudge Sauce and Whipped Cream, Strawberry Shortcake , and Jack Daniels Pecan Pie. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., $25/person. 705-856-2939 to reserve your seat.

The concert will begin at 7:30 pm. ($15 donation + item for the Wawa Food Bank.)

Remember that gluten free and vegetarian options available when requested at the time of reservation.