BARRETT, Margaret Ann “Anna”

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Monday May 21, 2018 at the age of 62 years. Caring, concerned and loving mother of Leroy (Donna), Jessy John and Jennifer. Proud gramma of Jesse, Mickey, Dakota, Declin and Willow. Loving godmother of Rhaina. Dear sister of Agnes Stone (Danny), Yvonne Beauvais (Bernie Sr.), Nancy Jane Andre, Martin Andre (Nancy), Ida Vernier (Ray), Emile “Andy” Neyland (Marlene), Pauline Neyland (Rejean) and Joseph Neyland. Anna will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

At Anna’s request, private services will be held.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. Arrangements entrusted to the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home, Wawa.