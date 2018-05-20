Safe Boating Week 2018

May 20, 2018 @ 13:24

Boating fatalities on OPP-patrolled waterways reached an eight-year high in 2017, with 31people dying last year compared to 23 deaths in 2016.

With falling overboard being the lead contributing factor both years, the outcome could have been different for the 42 victims who were found not (or not properly) wearing a personal floatation device over the two-year period.

With the launch of Safe Boating Week (May 19-25, 2018) this weekend, the OPP is partnering with the Canadian Safe Boating Council to promote safety on the water.

Whether you are a boat operator or a passenger, consider these facts when heading out on the water in any type of watercraft:

Wear a personal floatation device or lifejacket

Don’t operate any watercraft while impaired

Obtain relevant licencing

Ensure you have all the required safety equipment

Ensure your watercraft is water ready

Be wary of the dangers of cold water immersion (especially this time of year)

For more information about how to remain safe on the water this weekend, and all summer long, visit the Canadian Safe Boating Council.