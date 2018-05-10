Traffic stop results in Arrests and Drug Seizures

May 10, 2018 @ 09:21

On Wednesday May 9, 2018 at approximately 1:30 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (White River) Detachment had occasion to stop a motor vehicle on Highway 17 in the Hunt Township District of Algoma for a traffic violation. During the investigation police located and seized a quantity of suspected heroin, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, a quantity of suspected marihuana, a large amount of Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia.

As a result Damien Wayne SHARPE (31) of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences;

Adult possession of a Schedule I Substance – Heroin contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

Adult Possession of a Schedule II Substance- Cannabis Marihuana- under 30grams contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

Adult Driving while Disqualified- Provincial Suspension contrary to section 259(4) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Obstruct Peace Officer contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000- in Canada contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Personation with Intent to avoid arrest, Prosecution or Obstruct Justice (identity fraud) contrary to section 403(1)(d) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

As a result Catherine Rose FLEMING (52) of Echo Bay, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences;

Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Heroin contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

Adult Possession of a Schedule II Substance- Cannabis Marihuana- under 30 grams contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- other Drugs contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Both accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario at a later date.