Traffic stop results in Arrests and Drug Seizures

May 10, 2018 @ 09:21
On Wednesday May 9, 2018 at approximately 1:30 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (White River) Detachment had occasion to stop a motor vehicle on Highway 17 in the Hunt Township District of Algoma for a traffic violation. During the investigation police located and seized a quantity of suspected heroin, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, a quantity of suspected marihuana, a large amount of Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia.
As a result Damien Wayne SHARPE (31) of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences;
- Adult possession of a Schedule I Substance – Heroin contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,
- Adult Possession of a Schedule II Substance- Cannabis Marihuana- under 30grams contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,
- Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,
- Adult Driving while Disqualified- Provincial Suspension contrary to section 259(4) of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Obstruct Peace Officer contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000- in Canada contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Personation with Intent to avoid arrest, Prosecution or Obstruct Justice (identity fraud) contrary to section 403(1)(d) of the Criminal Code of Canada.
As a result Catherine Rose FLEMING (52) of Echo Bay, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences;
- Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Heroin contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,
- Adult Possession of a Schedule II Substance- Cannabis Marihuana- under 30 grams contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,
- Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- other Drugs contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
Both accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario at a later date.