Thursday Morning News – May 10

May 10, 2018 @ 07:40

Weather – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature falling to plus 3 this morning then rising. UV index 6 or high.

News Tidbits – The power has been out in Dubreuilville since before 5 this morning. Algoma Power has advised via twitter, “Power Outage in Dubreuilville. Crews working. Estimated time of restoration to be determined. Thank you for your patience.”

Simon Rivard, the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra’s Conductor-in-Residence, has been hired by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra as their new Resident Conductor. Rivard and the TSO have arranged his schedule to allow him to continue to perform most of his duties with the TBSO in Thunder Bay, retaining his contract here for at least another season, continuing on as the TBSO’s Associate Conductor, effective September 1st.

During the 2018 Write NOWW LitFest Awards Gala last Saturday, Ruby Slipperjack was named as the recipient of The Kouhi Award and Elinor Barr received the Philips Award.

Slipperjack is the author of nine books, seven for young people.Her first novel, Honour the Sun,about a young girl growing up in a tiny Ojibway community is widely used in schools, and established Slipperjack as a pioneer in the field of Indigenous literature.

Elinor Barr was honoured with the Philips Award, which recognizes an individual or group who has made outstanding contributions to publishing, promoting, or supporting literature in Northwestern Ontario. In 1984, Barr founded Singing Shield Productionsas a way to promote and distribute books by Northwestern Ontario authors to regional booksellers. An avid book reviewer for publications across the region, Barr helped arrange book launches and readings for local authors and helped promote and distribute the Squatchberry Journal.