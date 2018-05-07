Breaking News

Hwy 11 CLOSED (Temagami) Sinkhole (UPDATED)

May 7, 6:55 a.m.

Highway 11 was reopened late Saturday night. A temporary fix was put in place, and it is anticipated that there will be lane closures on Monday to effect a permanent repair.

Hwy 11 was closed in both directions approximately 15 km West of Hwy584 junction due to flooding late Sunday evening. It was reopened about half an hour later.

Hwy 537 at Jumbo Creek, Wahnapitae. All lanes in both directions remain closed due to flooding.

 

May 5, 2018 @ 21:43

Photos courtesy of OPP North East@OPP_NER

9:16 – #OPP reporting #Hwy11 is closed south of #Temagami due to sink hole! No detour at this time. U/K when it will reopen.

 

9:22 – #Hwy11 south of #Temagami still closed. Excavator on scene.

 

9:26 – #OPP advising work has started at the scene of sink hole south of #Temagami & #Hwy11 still closed. Avoid area if possible

 

9:30 – Road work is well underway to repair sink hole on #Hwy11 south of #Temagami please avoid area. U/K when it will reopen, no detours at this time.

 

May 5, 2018 @ 19:17

Northeast OPP have tweeted that Highway 11 just south of Temagami has been closed due to a large sinkhole. They say that there is no detour available, and that officers are on scene. 

 

Temagami is about 100 kilometres north of North Bay.

