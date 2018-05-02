Wawa Man charged with Fail to Comply with Recognizance

May 2, 2018 @ 10:24

On Tuesday May 1, 2018 at approximately 8:30 am members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment had occasion to stop and investigate a male person in the town of Wawa, Ontario. Investigation revealed that the male was in breach of his conditions.

As a result Valentino DESMOULIN (57) of Wawa, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offence:

Adult Fail to Comply with Recognizance contrary to section 145(3) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused is schedule to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario at a later date.