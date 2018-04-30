Three Drivers in Marathon/Manitouwadge Area Charged with speeding +50km

On Highway 17 in the Marathon/Manitouwadge area over the previous weekend, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged three drivers under the Highway Traffic Act for speeding 50km/hr or more over the posted speed limit.

April 28, a 20 year old male of Winnipeg, MB. 151km/hr in 90km/hr zone. April 29, a 19 year old male (unknown residence or speed at time of release). April 29, a 21 year old male of Winnipeg, MB. 151km/hr in a 90km/hr zone.

Drivers are reminded that driving speeds of 50km/hr or more over the posted speed limit face severe penalties including:

Mandatory 7 day licence suspension

Mandatory 7 day vehicle impoundment

Minimum fine $2000 up to $10,000

6 license demerit points

Also drivers of the vehicle are responsible for the tow and storage fee of the vehicle as well as paying a drivers licence re-instatement fee.

Racing or Stunt driving can also include jumping a green light, wheelies or even doing donuts. There are many Construction Zones on our highways. Speed limit signs are posted in the areas and drivers are asked to adjust their speeds according to the speed limits posted.

The public is encouraged to contact police at 1-800-310-1122 whenever suspecting that a driver is operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner.