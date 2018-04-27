Friday Morning News – April 27

Weather – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning and risk of freezing drizzle. Clearing this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 3.

News Tidbits – If you are planning travel this weekend be aware of poor weather to the northeast. North Bay and the Nipissing area is expected to see snow (10 cm) overnight.

Bill Cosby was found guilty, and could get up to 10 years in prison on each of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The