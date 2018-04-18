Science workshop

Breaking News

On Monday April 9th, grade 7 and 8 students at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) had the opportunity to participate in a science activity put on by Science North through a video conference call!

Students discussed different types of simple machines and then created their own Archimedes Screw, a type of simple machine that reduces the effort needed to move objects. They then were asked to write on a “post-it” note one new thing that they learned during the activity to put up on the class’ science display board.

