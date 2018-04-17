East Algoma OPP seize 30 pounds of Marijuana during traffic stop

Apr 17, 2018 @ 15:58

On April 16, 2018, members from the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol on Highway 17 within the Township of the North Shore.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m., police observed an eastbound vehicle travelling at low rate of speed on Highway 17. The officer conducted a traffic stop near Algoma Mills.

During the traffic stop the officer detected an odor of suspected cannabis marihuana emanating from the vehicle. The male driver was arrested and the vehicle was searched.

During the search police located two hockey bags containing over 30 pounds of suspected cannabis marihuana in vacuumed sealed bags and suspected cannabis marihuana cigarettes. The approximate dollar value of the seizure is $68000.

As a result of the investigation Dustin CONROD, 33 years of age from Halifax, Nova Scotia was charged with:

Possession of Schedule II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Over 3 kg, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA);

Possession of a Schedule II Substance-Cannabis Marihuana- Under 30 grams, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA;

Fail to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(3) of the Criminal Code; and with

Drive Motor Vehicle-No Licence, contrary section 32(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.



The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail Court in Blind River on April 17, 2018.