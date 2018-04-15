National Pet ID Week – April 15 – 21st

This is National Pet ID Week. The most common way to identify your dog is with a collar and a pet ID tag. Other methods include tattooing (most often seen in purebred registered breeds, and via a microchip – practical in larger populated areas.

In Wawa, cats and dogs must be registered and tagged. Fees are below:

It is important to ensure your clients’ pets have reliable forms of identification in the event they become lost. This may become very important if you travel or have a friend look after your pet. If they should get away this will help them to return to you if found.