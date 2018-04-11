Found on Facebook – Seniors’s Information Fair Agenda

Apr 11, 2018 @ 09:09
Today is the Seniors at risk Expo & Wawa Goose Senior’s Goose Club “Senior’s Information Fair – Northern Tour 2018”. This event features a Trade Show and a workshop with several different presentations.
Agenda
|9:30-10:00
|Registration
|10:00 – 3:00
|Trade Show
|10:00 – 10:15
|Greetings
|Jolene Binda
|Shelley Wesseling & John Richer (OACAO Fairs Coordinators)
|10:15 – 11:15
|Senior’s Driving – Todd Fullerton, Ministry of Transportation
|11:15 – 11:30
|Project Lifesaver – Cst. Levis Brousseau, SE OPP
|11:30 – 12:30
|It’s Not Right, Josee Miljours, Elder Abuse Ontario
|12:30 – 1:30
|Lunch
|1:30 – 1:45
|Fitness Break – Christine Rask
|1:45 – 2:45
|Rising Stars
|2:45 – 3:00
|Closing Remarks, collection of evaluations, questions