Breaking News

Found on Facebook – Seniors’s Information Fair Agenda

Post Views: 114

Apr 11, 2018 @ 09:09

Today is the Seniors at risk Expo & Wawa Goose Senior’s Goose Club “Senior’s Information Fair – Northern Tour 2018”. This event features a Trade Show and a workshop with several different presentations.

Agenda

9:30-10:00 Registration
10:00 – 3:00 Trade Show
10:00 – 10:15 Greetings Jolene Binda
Shelley Wesseling & John Richer (OACAO Fairs Coordinators)
10:15 – 11:15 Senior’s Driving – Todd Fullerton, Ministry of Transportation
11:15 – 11:30 Project Lifesaver – Cst. Levis Brousseau, SE OPP
11:30 – 12:30 It’s Not Right, Josee Miljours, Elder Abuse Ontario
12:30 – 1:30 Lunch
1:30 – 1:45 Fitness Break – Christine Rask
1:45 – 2:45 Rising Stars
2:45 – 3:00 Closing Remarks, collection of evaluations, questions

About Brenda Grundt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*