Tuesday Morning News – April 10

Apr 10, 2018 @ 07:55

Weather – Today will be a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. A high +3 is expected. Tonight will become more cloudy with periods of snow beginning late this evening with accumulations of 2-4 centimetres.

Roads – Highways are bare and dry.

News Tidbits – Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO will take questions before a joint hearing of the Senate judiciary and commerce committees. Regardless of what he answeres, everyone should evaluate their privacy settings.

Krista Scott was the winner of the Wawa Minor Hockey $5,000 Cash Draw.