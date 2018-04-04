Tuesday Night Mixed Bowling League – April 3

Apr 4, 2018 @ 08:07
Team Standings: Black Thunder 1st place with 57 points
Men’s High Average: Marcel Lewis 184
Ladies’ High Average: Rachelle Godin 159
Final Bowler of the week for the season: Mariah Fell with 135 pins over average.
TEAM LEADERS:
High Series: Friends 3900
High Single: Black Thunder 1391
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS:
Men’s Series Flat: Marcel Lewis 715
Men’s Single Flat: Wayne Smitham 318
Ladies Series Flat: Rachelle Godin 599
Ladies Single Flat: Rachelle Godin 262
Regular season is now over. Playoffs are taking place for the next two weeks. Good luck bowlers!