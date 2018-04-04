Hwy 11 Now Open

Apr 4, 2018 @ 07:30

The tractor trailer has been cleared from the highway and as of 7:18 a.m., Highway 11 is now open.

Earlier:

On April 4, 2018, at approximately 4:32 a.m., officers from the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision near Sand Dam Road, on Highway 11 in Merrick Township, Ontario.

When police arrived they observed a tractor trailer blocking the highway in both directions. No injuries have been reported.

At this time, Highway 11 in the area of Sand Dam Road is closed. Police and tow trucks are on scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

There is a winter storm warning in effect for our area, with a major winter storm travelling through. Please #SlowDown and #DriveSafe.