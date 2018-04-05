Hwy 144 CLOSED and other Highway closures in the Northeast

Apr 5, 2018 @ 09:01

On April 4, 2018, members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) are investigating a fatality as a result of a head-on motor vehicle collision. The collision occurred north of Still River, on Highway 69 in Henvey Township, Ontario. The Highway Safety Division (HSD), Britt Fire Department, Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Sudbury EMS also assisted with the collision.

The vehicles involved were two commercial motor vehicles. The driver of the northbound tractor-tractor was killed in the collision. He has been identified as Eugene COON, a 53 year old male from Sudbury, Ontario. The driver of the second Tractor-trailer was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the collision continues.

Apr 4, 2018 @ 23:35

On April 4, 2018, at approximately 9:00 a.m., officers from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a head-on motor vehicle collision near Key River, on Highway 69 in Henvey Township, Ontario.

At this time, Highway 69 in the area of Key River has re-opened to one lane only after being completely closed earlier in the day. Police and tow trucks were on scene, and the investigation is ongoing. Southbound traffic was rerouted out Highway 522 to Hwy 11. Northbound traffic was rerouted out Highway 124 to Highway 11.

One person is confirmed deceased and another sent to hospital. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Please #SlowDown and #DriveSafe.

Apr 4, 2018 @ 11:35

#Hwy144 alternating traffic in the NB lane from Onaping to Watershed due to a collision.

Apr 4, 2018 @ 09:24

From Ontario511 website: “Collision on HWY 144 Both Directions between CARTIER E ENT and ARCTIC WATER SHED PLAQUE(W). All lanes closed.” The tweet is a little more clear “Hwy144 closed from Onaping to Watershed in both directions due to a collision.” The highway was closed at 8:12 a.m.

At 8:44 Highway 69 was closed, OPP tweeted “COLLISION: #Hwy69 south of #Hwy522 #Killarney: Roadway blocked. #OPP and Emergency Services to attend.” They updated at 9:12 – “#Hwy69 CLOSED between #Hwy522#Killarney & #Hwy124 #ParrySound. #OPP and Emergency Services on scene. Reopening time unknown.”

At 8:47 OPP tweeted “#Hwy11 NB between Hwy 124 & Hutchinson Ln #SouthRiver: One lane blocked. #OPP on scene.”

Ontario511 warns in a tweet “Winter storm warning in effect for Northeastern Ontario: Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”

If you are travelling to Sudbury and points east, you may want to reconsider your travel plans.