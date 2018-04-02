News from the Park – Vote-Grabbing Hype

Apr 2, 2018 @ 08:18

Well, in terms of putting on a great show with lots of sparkle and dazzle, the Wynne Liberals came through, if you look at it from a salesmanship angle. But in terms of having any meaningful impact on improving the lives of Ontarians, Wynne’s final budget is a disappointing, last-ditch pitch for votes – with the details failing to live up to her vote-grabbing hype. And that’s the only way I can describe it – just plain vote-grabbing hype.

As I sat in the Legislature listening to Finance Minister Charles Sousa giving his budget a high-buff sales job, I suddenly had the sounds and images of a comical song released by renowned comedic actor and imitator Billy Crystal. Those of you who are familiar with Crystal’s work in the 80s and 90s may remember a huge hit song he performed, “You Look Marvelous.” For those who are too young or can’t remember, look it up on YouTube for some fun. Crystal imitates the voice, accent and mannerisms of Cuban actor Desi Arnaz of “I Love Lucy” fame.

In the song, Crystal sings to his lady friend. But in my mind I pictured Sousa singing to Wynne as she descended the staircase into to his arms.

“Darling, I got to tell you something, And I don’t say this to everybody.

You look Marvelous. Absolutely Marvelous.

You know, my dear, My father used to say to me

Nando, don’t be a schnook

It’s not how you feel,

It’s how you look.”

The incredible thing about the Liberal’s plan is that they really believe people are going to fall for their ‘glam’ budget and promises.

At the conclusion of the budget speech, Andrea Horwath stated, “It’s clear that Kathleen Wynne believes it’s more important for her to look good than for people to feel good. Wynne’s prescription drug and dental promise turns out to be capped at $50 per child for dental and $300 for mom or dad’s drug and dental combined. $50 won’t cover one dental check-up, let alone a filling.”

A section on affordability turns out to include not a single word about making housing more affordable for renters or buyers, and nothing new to ease the pain of sky-high hydro bills, expected to rise again after the election.

And after short-changing hospitals by $300 million in 2017-18, given the chance, Wynne would short-change hospitals again by $100 million in 2018-19 – leaving patients waiting in hallways in overcrowded hospitals.

Now, she’s choosing not to offer universal pharmacare. She’s choosing not to offer complete dental coverage. She’s choosing not to offer a plan for a more affordable life for everyone.

New Democrats have a better idea that will help all Ontarians. Our Dental Care for Everyone will publicly fund dental coverage for millions of people, including those on social assistance and seniors who don’t have retirement benefits. And for all employed people – including part-time workers, contractors, freelancers and people working in non-traditional settings – businesses will participate in the new publicly administered Ontario Benefits program, or choose a comparable workplace benefits plan.

The NDP has also released a Pharmacare for Everyone plan – which will provide prescription drug coverage for all Ontarians , regardless of age, income, employment or health status. We have made tackling hospital overcrowding and the hallway medicine crisis a top priority. We have committed to funding that keeps up with inflation, population growth and the unique needs of each community in Ontario.

Ontarians don’t have to just settle for what they get.

Clearly people are disappointed with the leadership we have endured for 15 years in Ontario. It’s no wonder people are cynical about politics. And this is why Ontarians are looking forward to electing a new premier in June. It’s time to replace that cynicism with hope – with a premier that will deliver better health care, and a more affordable life for everyone.