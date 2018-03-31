EC – Snowfall warning between Montreal River Harbour and St. Joseph Island

4:57 AM EDT Saturday 31 March 2018

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snowfall, with total amounts of about 15 cm is expected.

A period of significant snow is forecast today. It will likely fall heavily at times. Close to 15 cm of snow will fall before the snow tapers off Saturday evening.

It is associated with a compact and fast-moving disturbance currently over southern Minnesota, and forecast to race across northeastern Ontario during the day today.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.