Wednesday Morning News – March 28

Mar 28, 2018 @ 07:43

Weather – Today a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain showers changing to 60 percent chance of flurries after midnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 2.

Roads

Northeastern 101 From Timmins to Highway 144 Bare and wet road

Partly ice covered Good No 18-3-28 2:23 AM Northeastern 101 From Highway 144 to Shawmere River Partly ice covered

Partly snow covered Good No 18-3-28 2:24 AM Northeastern 101 From Highway 651 to Wawa Bare and wet road

Bare and dry road Good No 18-3-28 3:04 AM Northeastern 101 From Shawmere River to Highway 651 Bare and wet road Good No 18-3-28 7:23 AM

Northeastern 129 From Thessalon to Aubrey Falls Bare and wet road Good No 18-3-28 3:26 AM Northeastern 129 From Aubrey Falls to Chapleau Bare and wet road Good No 18-3-28 7:23 AM

Northeastern 17 From Sault Saint Marie North Limits to to Southwest of White River Bare and wet road

Bare and dry road Good No 18-3-28 3:42 AM

Northeastern 519 From Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township Bare and dry road

Bare and wet road Good No 18-3-28 3:04 AM

Northeastern 547 From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction Bare and wet road

Bare and dry road Good No 18-3-28 3:04 AM

Northeastern 631 From White River to Highway 11 Bare and wet road Good No 18-3-28 3:17 AM

Northeastern 651 From Highway 101 to Missinabi Bare and wet road

Partly snow packed Good No 18-3-28 7:23 AM

News Tidbits – The Municipality of Wawa would like to advise its residents of mailing delays for the sewer and water line warranty service our municipality approved. These mailings were to allow residents on municipal infrastructure to subscribe to a low cost warranty service that covers repairs to sewer or water lines from cracks, leaks, frozen lines, and more. The service’s providers, LAS and SLWC, are currently working with the Information and Privacy Commission of Ontario (IPC) to resolve the matter so they can notify residents through mail ASAP. Residents may still receive the mailings, but we ask that they ensure they qualify for the service before responding.

Congratulation to the Wawa Atom Travellers! NEOHA Champions! A congatulations also to the Wawa Midget Legionnaires team for winning GOLD in Cochrane.