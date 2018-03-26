Beautiful Sunrise!

Mar 26, 2018 @ 12:29

The sky only hinted at a little colour this morning, but the skies were very interesting.

The clouds were capturing the red of the sun a few minutes before sunrise. Higher up in the sky where the red didn’t touch, the play of light highlighting the white against the still dark blue sky was just as dramatic as the skies in the east. It was over all too quickly though, twenty minutes at best from the first hints of colour, a mere ten minutes before sunrise at 7:30 a.m., and the sun peeking over the trees at 7:40 a.m. washing all the colour away.