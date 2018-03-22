OPP Distracted Driving Campaign sees 2,589 charges

Mar 22, 2018 @ 09:03

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have finalized their Distracted Driving Campaign enforcement data, laying 2,589 charges against motorists who were not completely focused on driving.

The majority (2,462) of the charges were laid against drivers caught using their hand-held devices (Highway Traffic Act Section 78.1). Sixty four (64) of the charges were for Careless Driving (HTA Section 130) offences for driving while engaged in other forms of distraction.

The OPP also carried out enforcement from transport trucks, giving them an ideal vantage point for spotting commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers using their hand-held devices. Of the 2,589 charges, 102 were issued to CMV drivers.

With driver inattention being the deadliest behaviour on OPP-patrolled roads for the fifth consecutive year, the OPP is reminding everyone to adopt and maintain a zero tolerance for drivers who are engaged in any form of distraction behind the wheel.