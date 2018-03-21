Happenings at Wawa First United Church – March 21

Mar 21, 2018 @ 08:07

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926

CHURCH OFFICE HOURS – Thurs. 1 -3 p.m. Roberta requests that an appointment be made. Please call 705-856-2926 & leave a message.

We are now in the season of Lent which lasts until Easter.

Sun. Mar. 25 Palm Sunday – The 6th Sunday in Lent and the first day in Holy Week

Fri. Mar. 30 Good Friday – We are joining St. Paul’s Anglican Church for Worship

Sun. Apr. 01 Easter Sunday

Tues. Apr. 03 U.C.W. Roberta will be the Guest Speaker. ALL are welcome – 7 p.m.

The Easter Cross of Lights will again be placed above the front door of our Church. If you wish to purchase a bulb in memory of someone the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria at 856-2861.The Cross of Lights will be lit on Palm Sunday. This is the 20th year that Maria, Russell & their Family have installed the Cross.

Advance Notice:- April 12-16 Thrift Shop. We are NOW gratefully accepting donations.

God will never forsake us or leave us.