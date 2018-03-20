Tuesday Morning News – March 20

Mar 20, 2018 @ 07:57

Weather

Today Sunny. High minus 4. UV index 3 or moderate. Tonight A few clouds. Low minus 19.

Roads:

All highways are bare and dry with the exception of the following:

631 White River to Highway 11 bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-20 3:23

651 Highway 101 to Missinabi bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-03-20 4:03

News Tidbits: The governments of Canada, Ontario, and Quebec are partnering in a $400-million, public-private investment to create a 5G wireless corridor from London, Ontario with Quebec City, PQ. Northern Ontario is still waiting for continuous connectivity along TransCanada Highway 17 and Highway 11.