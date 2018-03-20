Tuesday Morning News – March 20

Mar 20, 2018 @ 07:57
Weather
|Today
|Sunny. High minus 4. UV index 3 or moderate.
|Tonight
|A few clouds. Low minus 19.
Roads:
All highways are bare and dry with the exception of the following:
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-20 3:23
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-03-20 4:03
News Tidbits: The governments of Canada, Ontario, and Quebec are partnering in a $400-million, public-private investment to create a 5G wireless corridor from London, Ontario with Quebec City, PQ. Northern Ontario is still waiting for continuous connectivity along TransCanada Highway 17 and Highway 11.