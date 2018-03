Mar 15, 2018 @ 08:07

Are you interested in vegetarian cooking? Join Janelle and Julie as they create a delicious vegetarian meal at the Michipicoten High School on Thursday, March 29th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. If you are interested, you must register in advance (Wawa Family Health Team front desk), and a suggested donation of $10 per person.