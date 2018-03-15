Mar 15, 2018 @ 09:47

Da-Namaamin Moseyang Giw-Ganchigaazjig Kwewag

“We will walk in prayer for these murdered women.”

The prayer walkers began their walk Prince Rupert from Neyaashiinigmiing (Cape Croker) on the Winter Solstice. They on the shortest day of the year – looking forward to longer and brighter days. Very symbolic of their walk to help the healing process of the families that have been affected by this. They are also walking to bring awareness that this is still happening, that families are still enduring this.

It is difficult to determine how many Indigenous women and girls go missing in Canada each year, due to different reporting requirements and delays in identifying/beginning an investigation into a missing indigenous woman. The MMIW held their only hearing for northwestern Ontario from December 4 – 6, 2017 to hear from some 50 family members and survivors. An analysis done by CBC in 2015 showed 25 of these cases involve indigenous women from northern Ontario.

The Prayer Walkers spent nearly a week and a half in Wawa while their aged RV was being repaired. Branden Emmerseon and Tianna Fillo (Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation) and Jacqueline Hines (Pennsylvania) smudge and say a prayer every day when they begin. Throughout their day they think of a woman, and the family left to mourn – praying for awareness and an end to the violence.

On March 10 when they walked through Wawa, they walked for Katie Sylvia Valentine. They were joined by Adrienne Beaupré, Christina Bekintis, and Waseya – three generations strong.

If you would like to donate and help the Prayer Walkers, click this paypal link.