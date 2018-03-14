Over 250 Residents Complete Wawa Recycling Survey

Mar 14, 2018 @ 13:37

The Municipality of Wawa and Economic Development Corporation of Wawa conducted a “Wawa Recycling Survey” at the beginning of February to determine local interest in expanding future recycling opportunities in Wawa. The survey was very popular and over 250 responses were received.

Over 98% of those who completed a survey, indicated they would like expanded opportunities to recycle in Wawa.

Over 200 respondents supported that new drop-off locations for recyclables such as paper and plastic be placed at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre or Public Works Garage. Cory Stainthorpe, Director of Infrastructure Services is reviewing the survey results and ways to expand recycling in Wawa for materials like paper, cardboard and plastic.

The random draw winner of the Wawa Recycling Survey Draw for a $50 Valu-Mart gift card was Wende Cameron. Thank you to survey respondents for taking time to fill out the survey. The results of the survey will be posted soon on www.edcwawa.ca or call 705-856-4419 for more information.

The Wawa Green Project is a partnership of the Municipality of Wawa, Wawa Economic Development Corporation and Algoma Power with a grant from The Ontario Trillium Foundation. Wawa Green Days will be held the last week of April in Wawa so stay tuned for upcoming activities such as a composting workshop on April 23rd.