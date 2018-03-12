SE OPP Wawa Arrest Hawk Woman after 911 Call

Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:26

On Saturday March 10, 2018 at approximately 3:50 pm members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a 911 call in the Community of Hawk Junction Ontario. At the scene investigation revealed that an altercation had taken place between a female and a male.

As a result a 29 year old Hawk Junction, Ontario female was arrested and charged with the following offences;

Adult Assault- Spousal contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Assault with a Weapon- Spousal contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Resist Peace Officer contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Assault a Peace Officer contrary to section 270(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was released from custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on April 09, 2018.