Snowfall warnings continue – Travel being impacted (00:21)

Feb 26, 2018 @ 00:20

Highway 17 from Wawa to White River is now open.

Feb 25, 2018 @ 21:11

Although the snowfall warning has been cancelled, Wawa continues to be hit with snow. At the present time, Highway 17 between Wawa and White River is closed. The roads in town are full of drifted areas, and it might be best to stay in this evening.

The snowfall warning continues, with total amounts 15 to locally 20 cm expected. Environment Canada says “A fast-moving low pressure system currently over Lake Superior will reach Northern Quebec this evening. Snow moved into the region overnight and will continue heavy at times north of Superior this morning before tapering off.”

The storm is heading northeast, and highways are being impacted. Early this morning Sudbury Police warned drivers, “Police are advising motorists in the region to drive with caution this morning. Freezing rain has made the roads extremely dangerous. Although Road crews are out, Drivers are asked to remain off the roads unless necessary at this time.”

Road conditions in the Wawa area are being reported as poor. Some readers are reporting lots of snow on the highways as well as blowing snow creating poor visibility.

Be prepared for road closures, and travel safe.

Wawa-news will continue to update the road closures below as the day progresses.

Road Closures & Openings

20:05 – highway 17 from Wawa to White River is closed due to poor weather conditions

14:54 – Hwy17 is open in both directions at Peninsula Road and Hwy 11 has been opened

12:44 – UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 11 between Cochrane to 60km W of Hwy631 – Highway remains BLOCKED, reopening time unknown.

11:40 – Marathon Hwy 17 is closed in both directions at Peninsula Rd due to a disabled vehicle.

10:11 – Hwy 11 is closed in both directions from the junction of Hwy 631 to Cochrane due to weather. Re-opening time unknown.

10:08 – OPPCommunicationsNER@OPP_COMM_NER

ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 11 between Cochrane to 60km W of Hwy 631 – Highway CLOSED due to weather conditions, reopening time unknown.

9:41 – OPPCommunicationsNWR@OPP_COMM_NWR

CLEARED Collision: Hwy 17 30km W of Schreiber – Vehicle removed, lanes reopened.

9:40 –

Rossport: HWY 17 – 8km west of Pays Plat on Cavers Hill lanes, all lanes open.