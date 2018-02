Feb 25, 2018 @ 08:04

Environment Canada’s warnings of 10-20 centimetres seems to have been a little on the light side. Snow has begun to fall, with at least half of what was expected today, has already fallen. If you are traveling be prepared for the probability of road closures.

Hwy 17 is already closed west of Marathon due to two collisions.

South of Wawa travelers are reporting heavy snow accumulations on the highway as well as poor visibility.