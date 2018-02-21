Happenings at Wawa First United Church – February 21

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926

CHURCH OFFICE HOURS – Thurs. 1 -3 p.m Roberta requests that an appointment be made. Please call 705-856-2926 & leave a message.

We are now in the season of Lent which lasts until Easter.

Sat. Feb. 24 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

Thurs. Mar. 01 World Day of Prayer – First United Church – 7 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 05 U.C.W. 7 p.m. Budget for 2018

Advance Notice :- April 12-16 Thrift Shop. We are NOW gratefully accepting donations.

Our Lenten journey calls us to venture along the pathway of challenge & blessing.