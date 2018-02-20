Tuesday Morning News – February 20

Feb 20, 2018 @ 08:17
Weather
|Today
|Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning early this morning. Snow mixed with ice pellets late this morning and this afternoon. Snow and ice pellet amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 25 this morning.
|Tonight
|Periods of light snow ending this evening then cloudy. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this evening. Low minus 16.
Roads
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|partly snow covered with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-20 7:42
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|partly snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-02-20 7:42
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-02-20 5:36
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|snow packed with snow covered sections.
|2018-02-20 5:33
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed, ice covered sections.
|2018-02-20 5:29
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-02-20 5:36
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and wet road
|2018-02-20 5:32
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|snow packed with snow covered sections.
|2018-02-20 5:33
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|snow packed with snow covered sections.
|2018-02-20 5:33
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-02-20 5:34
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-02-20 5:33
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|snow packed with snow covered sections.
|2018-02-20 5:33
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|snow covered
|2018-02-20 5:34
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-02-20 5:36
News Tidbits
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Snowboard
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Mark McMorris
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Max Parrot
|Ladies’ Slopestyle
|Laurie Blouin
|Freestyle Skiing
|Men’s Ski Slopestyle
|Alex Beaulieu-Marchand
|Ladies Moguls
|Justine Dufour Lapointe
|Men’s Moguls
|Mikaêl Kingsbury
|Ladies’ Halfpipe
|Cassie Sharpe
|Speedskating
|Men’s 5000m
|Ted-Jan Bloemen
|Men’s 10,000m
|Ted-Jan Bloemen
|Figure Skating
|Team
|Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
|Pairs
|Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford
|Ice Dancing
|Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles
|Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris
|Luge
|Team Relay
|Alex Gough, Sam Edney
|Women’s
|Alex Gough
|Short Track
|Men’s 1,000m
|Samuel Girard
|Ladies’ 1,500m
|Kim Boutin
|Ladies’ 500m
|Kim Boutin
|Bobsleigh
|Two-Man
|Justin Kripps, Alexander Kopacz