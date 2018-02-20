Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – February 20

Feb 20, 2018 @ 08:17

Weather
Today Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning early this morning. Snow mixed with ice pellets late this morning and this afternoon. Snow and ice pellet amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 25 this morning.
Tonight Periods of light snow ending this evening then cloudy. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this evening. Low minus 16.

 

Roads

101 Timmins to Highway 144 partly snow covered with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-20 7:42
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River partly snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-20 7:42
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-20 5:36
101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-02-20 5:33
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and wet road with partly snow packed, ice covered sections. 2018-02-20 5:29
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-20 5:36
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road 2018-02-20 5:32
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-02-20 5:33
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-02-20 5:33
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-20 5:34
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-20 5:33
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-02-20 5:33
631 White River to Highway 11 snow covered 2018-02-20 5:34
651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-20 5:36

News Tidbits

Gold Silver Bronze
Snowboard
Men’s Slopestyle Mark McMorris
Men’s Slopestyle Max Parrot
Ladies’ Slopestyle Laurie Blouin
Freestyle Skiing
Men’s Ski Slopestyle Alex Beaulieu-Marchand
Ladies Moguls Justine Dufour Lapointe
Men’s Moguls Mikaêl Kingsbury
Ladies’ Halfpipe Cassie Sharpe
Speedskating
Men’s 5000m Ted-Jan Bloemen
Men’s 10,000m Ted-Jan Bloemen
Figure Skating
Team Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
Pairs Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford
Ice Dancing Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
Curling
Mixed Doubles Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris
Luge
Team Relay Alex Gough, Sam Edney
Women’s Alex Gough
Short Track
Men’s 1,000m Samuel Girard
Ladies’ 1,500m Kim Boutin
Ladies’ 500m Kim Boutin
Bobsleigh
Two-Man Justin Kripps, Alexander Kopacz

